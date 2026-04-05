Goutam Deb: A Wealthy Contender with a Clean Record

Goutam Deb, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Siliguri assembly constituency, has announced total assets exceeding Rs 4.52 crore, revealing no criminal charges against him.

In his nomination affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Deb outlined his financial standing: Rs 1.58 crore in movable assets and a three-storey building valued at Rs 2.94 crore. The statement emphasized his clean legal record.

His income reported in 2024-25 was Rs 18.02 lakh, down from Rs 15.32 lakh in 2023-24. A Bachelor of Law holder, Deb's earnings stem from legal consultancy, pension, rental income, and bank interest. Despite losing the Dabgram-Fulbari seat in 2021, TMC has nominated him again for the Siliguri election.

(With inputs from agencies.)