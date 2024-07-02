Left Menu

Chloe Bailey opens up on working with "legends" Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:29 IST
Chloe Bailey (Image source/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-songwriter and actor Chloe Bailey opened up about working with Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle and Taraji P Henson on her upcoming crime-thriller series, 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist', reported People. "It's so amazing to see how legends at the top of their game still pay so much attention to their artistry," she shared on the 2024 BET Awards. "It's so admirable, and I can't wait for people to see this series," she added.

Chloe rose to prominence alongside her sister Halle Bailey as Chloe x Halle, the duo released two studio albums, with their second, Ungodly Hour (2020), being met with widespread acclaim upon release. In 2021, Bailey released her debut solo single 'Have Mercy'. Bailey also starred in several TV shows and films, acting as on 'Grown-ish' (2018-2022) and 'Swarm' (2023). Bailey's biggest musical influence is her mentor American singer Beyonce. She is also inspired by Donna Summer, Kanye West, Grimes, and Missy Elliott.

Based on a real incident -- and a famous iHeart true-crime podcast of the same name -- Fight Night follows Hart's character as he celebrates Muhammad Ali's historic victory against Jerry Quarry on October 26, 1970, before a heist occurs that night. "When a hustler named Chicken Man (Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country's wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta's history," according to a synopsis.

"Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, JD Hudson (Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city's desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice," the synopsis continues. Although not much is known about her role in the series thus far, Bailey is set to guest star as a character named Lena Mosley.

Samuel L Jackson and Terrence Howard also star in the Peacock series. Marsha Stephanie Blake, Dexter Darden, Lori Harvey and Sinqua Walls are also set to make guest appearances, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

