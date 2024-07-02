Inauguration of Renovated Heritage Hut and Bike Rally Kickstart Vijay Diwas Commemoration

A newly renovated 'heritage hut' was inaugurated in Kargil on Tuesday as part of a bike rally leading up to the 25th 'Vijay Diwas' commemoration, celebrating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war, officials reported.

The Vijay Diwas celebrations are set to take place at Drass in Kargil from July 24 to 26.

Opened last year by the Army for tourists, the Kargil heritage hut now showcases vintage mine-protected vehicles like 'Rakshak' and 'Cassiper', officials said.

A new 'I Love India' selfie point with the backdrop of Randhawa Top, symbolizing the resilience of the armed forces from an elevation of 13,620 feet, has also been added, they highlighted.

This strategically important peak, also known as 'point 13620', has played a crucial role in Indo-Pak conflicts over the last seven decades.

Senior Army officer Brigadier Prateek Prashar inaugurated the heritage hut following a wreath-laying ceremony at the old Kargil memorial to honor the soldiers who defended Kargil since 1947.

The memorial includes plaques commemorating the heroic deeds of soldiers in battles with Pakistan between 1947 and 1999.

In tribute to the Indian Army's valour, a commemorative bike rally was held, starting from the old Kargil Memorial to Randhawa Top, organized by the Army in collaboration with a private company and an NGO.

The 35-kilometer rally was flagged off by Brigadier Prashar and concluded at Randhawa Top, which now hosts a memorial and a selfie point for visitors.

Participants included Army personnel from the 'forever in operations' division, civil administration dignitaries, ex-servicemen, and local bikers. Upon reaching Randhawa Top, they partook in another wreath-laying ceremony followed by the inauguration of the selfie point.

The rally was a prelude to the grand 25th Vijay Diwas celebrations and served as a reminder of the sacrifices and indomitable spirit of our soldiers, officials underlined.

