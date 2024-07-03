Pratik Gandhi back as a host for season 3 of 'Crimes Aaj Kal'

Actor Pratik Gandhi is back as the host of the crime anthology series, 'Crimes Aaj Kal'. As per a statement, the third season delves into twisted criminal cases, weaving precise sequences of events together to shed light on societal misdeeds. Exploring a variety of suspense-inducing themes. Pratik will seek to create awareness among viewers about the crimes taking place around them, shedding light on ways to protect oneself.

On hosting the show, Pratik said, "The phenomenal success of the previous seasons has been highly motivating for me. This anthology's premise is both engaging and informative, prompting one to pause and reflect. The concerns addressed in each story will encourage viewers to consider reality and facts with bated breath as we seek to find out the truth in each episode. I'm hopeful that viewers will like and support the third season as much as they loved the first two." Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV, also shared his thoughts about the upcoming season.

"Crimes Aaj Kal S3 will dive deeper into real-life incidents, presenting enthralling and gripping investigations that unravel the complexities of each case. With Pratik Gandhi as the narrator, his style of narration will add to the engagement level and grip audiences. With an emphasis on youngsters and their difficulties, Crimes Aaj Kal S3 will allow viewers to explore each case from various perspectives, all while remaining truthful to the facts," Amogh said. Crimes Aaj Kal Season 3 is streaming now on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

