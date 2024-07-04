Left Menu

Roger Waters' Solo Pursuits and Iconic Reunions: Entertainment Buzz

Roger Waters is busy working on a new album and writing a memoir, dismissing the idea of a Pink Floyd reunion. Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the new 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel. Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' will open this year's Venice Film Festival. Waters also hopes Julian Assange might resume his work at WikiLeaks.

Updated: 04-07-2024 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Roger Waters busy on new album, says Pink Floyd reunion 'not in me'

Roger Waters has dismissed the idea of Pink Floyd reuniting on stage again, saying he is "busy doing other things" including working on a new album and writing a memoir. In an interview with Reuters, the guitarist and singer-songwriter said he loved his time in the rock group he co-founded in 1965 but had no plans to perform again with his two former surviving bandmates, drummer Nick Mason and guitarist David Gilmour.

Eddie Murphy's 'every man' hero returns in 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel

After more than a decade of superheroes saving the world on the movie screen, Eddie Murphy is bringing back the character he describes as "every man." Murphy returns as Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," a new installment in the action comedy franchise that debuted 40 years ago in 1984. The movie lands on Netflix on Wednesday.

Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to open Venice film festival

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", directed by Tim Burton, will open this year's Venice Film Festival, bringing with it a slew of Hollywood stars who were largely absent from the Lido red carpet in 2023 because of an actors' strike. The long-awaited sequel to Burton's original 1988 comedy horror classic will be screened out of competition on Aug. 28, giving the 81st edition of the festival a high-profile, glitzy start.

Roger Waters says prepared to help fund WikiLeaks, hopeful Assange might return

Musician and singer-songwriter Roger Waters says he hopes a now free Julian Assange might one day be able to resume his work at WikiLeaks if he wants to, and that he is prepared to help fund the whistleblower media organisation. The Pink Floyd co-founder, who had long called for the release of the Australian publisher from a jail in Britain, told Reuters he had exchanged messages of "sighs of relief" with Assange's wife Stella since he arrived in Canberra last week.

