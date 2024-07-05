Left Menu

Pope Francis' Historic Interfaith Mission to the Muslim World

Pope Francis will embark on a historic 11-day interfaith mission across four Asian nations, emphasizing religious harmony. The trip includes a notable event at a mosque in Indonesia. Despite health issues and increased reliance on a wheelchair, the 87-year-old pontiff shows no sign of slowing down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:27 IST
Pope Francis is set to embark on an 11-day interfaith mission across Asia, marking the most daunting foreign trip of his tenure. The Vatican announced that the tour, beginning September 2, will cover Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea, and Singapore. The pontiff will preside over an interfaith meeting at Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque, a groundbreaking event in the largest Muslim-majority nation.

Despite his advanced age and health challenges, including increased reliance on a wheelchair, the 87-year-old Pope shows no signs of slowing down. His schedule remains rigorously packed with diplomatic meetings, mass services, and interactions with various religious communities. Francis' journey underscores his commitment to fostering interreligious dialogue and tolerance, a recurring theme in his foreign visits.

The trip, initially planned for 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be Pope Francis' longest yet, spotlighting his resilience and dedication. The pontiff will also visit East Timor, where the Catholic Church holds significant sway, and he may address the legacy of Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, sanctioned by the Vatican for sexual abuse. This historic voyage continues to emphasize the Pope's vision of global unity and religious peace.

