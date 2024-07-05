Left Menu

Shakib Khan's 'Toofan' Set to Make Waves in Kolkata

Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan is optimistic about the success of his latest film 'Toofan' in Kolkata, following its record-breaking performance in Bangladesh. Co-star Mimi Chakraborty and Khan anticipate a strong reception in India, citing the city's historical love for Bengali cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:07 IST
Shakib Khan's 'Toofan' Set to Make Waves in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan, whose latest film 'Toofan' has been a major success in his home country, is hopeful for a similar reception in Kolkata, where it debuted on Friday.

In a press briefing before the film's Indian release, Khan shared his confidence in the thriving potential of Bengali films in Kolkata, referencing the city's storied admiration for cinematic legends such as Uttam Kumar.

'After the spectacular success of 'Toofan' in Bangladesh, breaking an 18-year record, we are thrilled to present it to Kolkata audiences,' Khan remarked.

Challenging concerns about the market for Bengali cinema, Khan questioned, 'Why wouldn't Bengali films thrive in the city of Uttam Kumar? Isn't that a legacy to uphold?' He emphasized that 'Toofan' has set off a storm that will resonate with audiences, just as Bollywood and Hollywood hits do.

Reflecting on past film performances, Khan downplayed box office dynamics, saying 'Ultimately, it's up to the audience.' Co-star Mimi Chakraborty, known for her critical role in 'Toofan,' pointed out the film's global reach, with its songs amassing over 67 million views on platforms like YouTube.

'We're hopeful for an amazing response at the Indian box office,' added Chakraborty.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, 'Toofan' stars Shakib Khan along with Bangladeshi talents Chanchal Chowdhury and Masuma Rahman Nabila. Set in the 90s, it narrates the adventures of a Bangladeshi gangster.

'Toofan' is currently showing in over 100 theatres worldwide, attracting Bengali diaspora and Indian audiences across countries including Australia, USA, and UAE.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024