Shakib Khan's 'Toofan' Set to Make Waves in Kolkata

Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan, whose latest film 'Toofan' has been a major success in his home country, is hopeful for a similar reception in Kolkata, where it debuted on Friday.

In a press briefing before the film's Indian release, Khan shared his confidence in the thriving potential of Bengali films in Kolkata, referencing the city's storied admiration for cinematic legends such as Uttam Kumar.

'After the spectacular success of 'Toofan' in Bangladesh, breaking an 18-year record, we are thrilled to present it to Kolkata audiences,' Khan remarked.

Challenging concerns about the market for Bengali cinema, Khan questioned, 'Why wouldn't Bengali films thrive in the city of Uttam Kumar? Isn't that a legacy to uphold?' He emphasized that 'Toofan' has set off a storm that will resonate with audiences, just as Bollywood and Hollywood hits do.

Reflecting on past film performances, Khan downplayed box office dynamics, saying 'Ultimately, it's up to the audience.' Co-star Mimi Chakraborty, known for her critical role in 'Toofan,' pointed out the film's global reach, with its songs amassing over 67 million views on platforms like YouTube.

'We're hopeful for an amazing response at the Indian box office,' added Chakraborty.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, 'Toofan' stars Shakib Khan along with Bangladeshi talents Chanchal Chowdhury and Masuma Rahman Nabila. Set in the 90s, it narrates the adventures of a Bangladeshi gangster.

'Toofan' is currently showing in over 100 theatres worldwide, attracting Bengali diaspora and Indian audiences across countries including Australia, USA, and UAE.