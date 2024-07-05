Lupita Nyong'o Reflects on Career Post-Oscar Win, Seeks New Challenges

Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o opens up about the heightened expectations following her breakthrough role in '12 Years a Slave', reported People. 'It definitely put the pressure on,' Nyong'o confessed. 'It was my first movie, and receiving such an accolade was the pinnacle of an actor's career. I felt immense pressure not to fail.'

A decade after her Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress, the 'A Quiet Place: Day One' star reflects on the game-changing performance in the 2013 biographical drama directed by Steve McQueen. According to Nyong'o, industry veterans had varied opinions on her next steps. 'The worst advice I got was to aim for bigger roles, like a lead in a blockbuster,' she noted. 'But Emma Thompson's guidance about listening to my intuition resonated with me deeply.'

Nyong'o took Thompson's advice to heart, opting for roles based on quality rather than size. Following her Oscar win, she ventured to Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for 'Eclipsed' in 2016. 'I followed my intuition back to theatre, which helped mitigate my imposter syndrome and fear of failure,' she shared.

In Hollywood, Nyong'o diversified her portfolio with roles in 'Non-Stop', 'The Force Awakens', 'The Jungle Book', and 'Black Panther'. 'Winning the Oscar afforded me the privilege of choice,' she said. 'I chose roles that aligned with my values and brought financial stability.'

Nyong'o now seeks to pivot into comedy. 'I'm known for dramatic roles and depth, which I love, but I rarely get offered comedic roles. Comedy scares me because it's challenging, and I want to face that challenge,' she expressed. 'A Quiet Place: Day One' is currently in theaters, People reported. (ANI)