Star Studded Sangeet: Dhoni Couple Among Early Arrivals at Ambani-Merchant Ceremony

Cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were prominent early attendees at the sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday. The dynamic duo captured everyone's attention in their striking traditional ensembles.

Dhoni showcased a stylish white kurta pyjama paired with an intricately embroidered jacket, while Sakshi dazzled in an elegant off-shoulder lehenga. The couple shared a light moment with photographers, posing happily before making their grand entrance. Also spotted was Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer, adding to the star-studded guest list.

In the spirit of wedding celebrations, Mukesh and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding ceremony for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. This was followed by a traditional Mameru ceremony on July 3, where the bride's maternal uncle presented her with gifts and sweets, as per Gujarati customs.

The meticulously planned wedding festivities will follow Hindu Vedic traditions, with the main ceremonies starting on Friday, July 12. The Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, will kick off the events, emphasizing traditional Indian attire. Festivities continue on July 13 with the Shubh Aashirwad, culminating on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav, the grand wedding reception.