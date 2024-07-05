Left Menu

Star-Studded Sangeet: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Shine at Ambani Wedding Festivities

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor donned matching black outfits at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. Joined by Alia's sister Shaheen, they impressed with their fashion choices and smiles. The Ambani wedding celebrations include traditional rituals and mass weddings, culminating in grand ceremonies from July 12 to 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:58 IST
Star-Studded Sangeet: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Shine at Ambani Wedding Festivities
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor(Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fashionable display, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for color-coordinated black outfits at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Alia stunned in a black lehenga, while Ranbir complemented her look in a bandh gala suit, setting new fashion goals.

The couple was joined by Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Paparazzi captured moments with Aditya Roy Kapur posing alongside the trio, all flashing their million-dollar smiles on the red carpet.

As part of the opulent wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently hosted a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, the Ambanis organized a grand Mameru ceremony, a Gujarati tradition where the bride's maternal uncle brings sweets and gifts.

The meticulously planned wedding festivities adhere to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. Main ceremonies begin on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. Guests are encouraged to dress in traditional Indian attire, embracing the spirit of the occasion. Celebrations continue with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, and conclude with Mangal Utsav, a wedding reception, on Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding events in Jamnagar, attracting a star-studded guest list from around the world. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024