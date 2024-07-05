Star-Studded Sangeet: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Shine at Ambani Wedding Festivities

In a fashionable display, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for color-coordinated black outfits at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Alia stunned in a black lehenga, while Ranbir complemented her look in a bandh gala suit, setting new fashion goals.

The couple was joined by Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Paparazzi captured moments with Aditya Roy Kapur posing alongside the trio, all flashing their million-dollar smiles on the red carpet.

As part of the opulent wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently hosted a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, the Ambanis organized a grand Mameru ceremony, a Gujarati tradition where the bride's maternal uncle brings sweets and gifts.

The meticulously planned wedding festivities adhere to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. Main ceremonies begin on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. Guests are encouraged to dress in traditional Indian attire, embracing the spirit of the occasion. Celebrations continue with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, and conclude with Mangal Utsav, a wedding reception, on Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding events in Jamnagar, attracting a star-studded guest list from around the world. (ANI)