Netflix Unveils 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli' Documentary

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a documentary film titled 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli', focusing on the illustrious filmmaker who crafted pan-India hits like 'Baahubali' and 'RRR'.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, the documentary is helmed by director Raghav Khanna. It aims to delve into Rajamouli's creative universe, illustrating his substantial impact on both Indian and global cinema, as well as his innovative contributions to filmmaking.

The feature will include an in-depth interview with Rajamouli, noted for his iconic action films such as 'Eega' and 'Magadheera', and will reveal untold stories shared by his family, friends, and luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, along with actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content at Netflix India, noted that the audience can expect to be captivated by Rajamouli's journey, praising his visionary storytelling and originality. Similarly, Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, expressed excitement about documenting Rajamouli's artistic growth from his early career to global blockbusters like 'Baahubali' and 'RRR'.

