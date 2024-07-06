Odisha Committee Strategizes Reopening of Jagannath Temple Treasury

The high-level committee established by the Odisha government to oversee the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee's inventorisation of valuables, including jewelry in the 'Ratna Bhandar,' will meet on July 9 to set the date for reopening the temple's treasury.

Justice Biswanath Rath, chair of the high-level committee, made this announcement following the committee's inaugural meeting in Puri on Saturday.

Justice Rath revealed that upon reviewing the available documents and records, they discovered a duplicate key of the Ratna Bhandar in the Puri government treasury. Consequently, the committee decided on a subsequent meeting on July 9 to finalize the reopening date. The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, a committee member, has been tasked with presenting the duplicate key at the next meeting. Given that the inner treasury chamber has not been accessed for several decades, a standard operating procedure will be developed to handle potential lock issues, Rath added.

The committee noted that repair work cannot proceed without relocating the stored jewelry and valuables. During the meeting, it was resolved to instruct the temple managing committee to determine appropriate storage solutions for the valuables during the repair process. Additionally, the SOP will include protocols for immediate inventorisation of the valuables post-relocation. Experts from Hyderabad and Chennai previously conducted the inventory; therefore, the managing committee will decide the experts engaged this time.

Rath expressed confidence that the repair work and shifting of ornaments could coincide with the annual Rath Yatra and be completed before Lord Jagannath's return to the temple. The reopening of the Ratna Bhandar was a significant political issue during the recent elections, with the BJP pledging to undertake the task upon gaining power in Odisha. The Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978.

