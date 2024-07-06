Imtiaz Ali Advocates for Essence of Storytelling in Filmmaking

Director Imtiaz Ali stresses the significance of prioritizing the essence of storytelling over designing films based on mathematical equations. He shared these insights at the second edition of the Indian Express' six-part series Expresso, held in Hyderabad.

Ali, known for films like "Jab We Met" and "Love Aaj Kal," argued that filmmakers must recognize the X factor that draws audiences to theaters, which cannot be quantified. This element of unpredictability, he explained, is essential for genuine storytelling in filmmaking.

Actor Taapsee Pannu also spoke at the event, discussing the necessity of restructuring the filmmaking process to avoid redundancy. She emphasized that creative phases of unease are critical for breaking monotony and driving innovation.

