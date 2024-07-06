Left Menu

Imtiaz Ali Advocates for Essence of Storytelling in Filmmaking

Director Imtiaz Ali emphasizes the importance of focusing on the essence of storytelling rather than relying on mathematical formulas in filmmaking. Speaking at an Indian Express event, he highlighted the role of an indefinable X factor in film success, stressing the need for creative evolution in the industry amid current uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:18 IST
Imtiaz Ali Advocates for Essence of Storytelling in Filmmaking
Imtiaz Ali
  • Country:
  • India

Director Imtiaz Ali stresses the significance of prioritizing the essence of storytelling over designing films based on mathematical equations. He shared these insights at the second edition of the Indian Express' six-part series Expresso, held in Hyderabad.

Ali, known for films like "Jab We Met" and "Love Aaj Kal," argued that filmmakers must recognize the X factor that draws audiences to theaters, which cannot be quantified. This element of unpredictability, he explained, is essential for genuine storytelling in filmmaking.

Actor Taapsee Pannu also spoke at the event, discussing the necessity of restructuring the filmmaking process to avoid redundancy. She emphasized that creative phases of unease are critical for breaking monotony and driving innovation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024