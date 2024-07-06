Left Menu

Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Finally Gets Its Name

Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, previously untitled, is now officially named 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film is being filmed at racetracks worldwide and is set for release in cinemas next June. Teams and drivers are cooperating with the production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:32 IST
Brad Pitt

The suspense around the title of Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One movie has ended with the announcement that the film will be called 'F1'.

The movie, set for a June release in cinemas, is being filmed at racetracks around the globe.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film has the cooperation of F1 teams and drivers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

