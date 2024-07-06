Arunachal Chief Minister Celebrates Dalai Lama's 89th Birthday at Tawang Monastery

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday joined the 89th birthday celebration of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, held at the renowned Galden Namgey Lhatse Monastery in Tawang district.

The Tawang monastery, which is over 400 years old, is the largest Buddhist monastery in India and the second largest in Asia.

During the celebration, the chief minister participated in a cake-cutting event and a prayer ceremony led by the resident monks.

Posting on X, Khandu said, "I offered prayers at the sacred Tawang Monastery on the auspicious occasion of His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama's 89th birthday. I prayed for His Holiness's good health, long life, and continued guidance for humanity through his invaluable teachings."

Khandu also expressed hopes for the Dalai Lama's continued blessings of compassion, wisdom, and peace upon the world.

The monks of Tawang Monastery conducted a Den-Tsik Monlam, a special prayer ceremony, to mark the event.

Khandu concluded by urging everyone to embrace compassion, empathy, and kindness to create a harmonious world. Additionally, he and other attendees planted tree saplings at Urgelling, the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama, to honor the occasion.

