Left Menu

Arunachal Chief Minister Celebrates Dalai Lama's 89th Birthday at Tawang Monastery

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the 89th birthday celebration of the Dalai Lama at the Tawang Monastery. The historic event included prayers, a cake-cutting ceremony, and tree planting. Khandu expressed wishes for the Dalai Lama's health and wisdom to guide humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:02 IST
Arunachal Chief Minister Celebrates Dalai Lama's 89th Birthday at Tawang Monastery
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday joined the 89th birthday celebration of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, held at the renowned Galden Namgey Lhatse Monastery in Tawang district.

The Tawang monastery, which is over 400 years old, is the largest Buddhist monastery in India and the second largest in Asia.

During the celebration, the chief minister participated in a cake-cutting event and a prayer ceremony led by the resident monks.

Posting on X, Khandu said, "I offered prayers at the sacred Tawang Monastery on the auspicious occasion of His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama's 89th birthday. I prayed for His Holiness's good health, long life, and continued guidance for humanity through his invaluable teachings."

Khandu also expressed hopes for the Dalai Lama's continued blessings of compassion, wisdom, and peace upon the world.

The monks of Tawang Monastery conducted a Den-Tsik Monlam, a special prayer ceremony, to mark the event.

Khandu concluded by urging everyone to embrace compassion, empathy, and kindness to create a harmonious world. Additionally, he and other attendees planted tree saplings at Urgelling, the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama, to honor the occasion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024