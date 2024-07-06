Left Menu

Veteran Journalist Ajay Upadhyay Passes Away at 66

Senior journalist Ajay Upadhyay has died at the age of 66. The former editor-in-chief of 'Hindustan' passed away due to cardiac arrest in Varanasi. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. His last rites will be conducted at Harishchandra Ghat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist Ajay Upadhyay passed away at the age of 66 following a cardiac arrest in Varanasi on Saturday evening, according to his family.

Upadhyay, the former editor-in-chief of the Hindi daily 'Hindustan', is survived by his wife, son Vartik, and daughter Shaynika.

The senior journalist, who was residing in Delhi, was visiting his younger brother Abhay Upadhyay in Varanasi when he suffered the cardiac arrest at around 4 PM.

Ajay Upadhyay, originally from Uniya village in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, spent his childhood in Varanasi, which is also where he received his education. He held pivotal roles in numerous leading newspapers, including Hindustan, Dainik Jagran, and Amar Ujala.

The last rites will be performed at Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

