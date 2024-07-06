Veteran Journalist Ajay Upadhyay Passes Away at 66

Veteran journalist Ajay Upadhyay passed away at the age of 66 following a cardiac arrest in Varanasi on Saturday evening, according to his family.

Upadhyay, the former editor-in-chief of the Hindi daily 'Hindustan', is survived by his wife, son Vartik, and daughter Shaynika.

The senior journalist, who was residing in Delhi, was visiting his younger brother Abhay Upadhyay in Varanasi when he suffered the cardiac arrest at around 4 PM.

Ajay Upadhyay, originally from Uniya village in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, spent his childhood in Varanasi, which is also where he received his education. He held pivotal roles in numerous leading newspapers, including Hindustan, Dainik Jagran, and Amar Ujala.

The last rites will be performed at Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday.

