Bollywood Cheers: Ranveer Singh's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Bollywood's charismatic force, Ranveer Singh, marked another year with a birthday celebration on Saturday, stirring heartfelt tributes from industry peers. Known for his vibrant style and commanding screen presence, Singh received warm wishes from fellow actors and friends across social media platforms.

Salman Khan shared a snapshot with Ranveer on Instagram, captioning it, 'Happy birthday man @ranveersingh,' highlighting the camaraderie between the stars. Sidharth Malhotra also joined in the celebrations, posting a stylish picture of Ranveer with a message, 'Happy birthday @ranveersingh! Wishing you an incredible year ahead! Big love and hug.'

Sonu Sood extended his birthday wishes with a photo, writing, 'Many happy returns of the day mere bhai @ranveersingh.' Bhumi Pednekar chimed in with, 'Happy birthday @ranveersingh, No one like you.'

Actors such as Rakulpreet and Akshay Kumar also took to social media to send their greetings. Ranveer Singh has made a niche for himself not only through his eclectic fashion sense but also with his stellar performances in cinema.

From his breakout role in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to his latest success with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' Ranveer has consistently delivered hits, establishing himself as one of Bollywood's most reliable stars. Renowned for his flamboyance and energetic persona, Ranveer continues to captivate audiences both on and off-screen.

Looking ahead, Singh will headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' in the upcoming months. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)