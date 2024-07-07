Left Menu

Miracle Man or Myth? The Controversial Rise of Bhole Baba

The rise of Bhole Baba, a former policeman turned spiritual guide, has captivated many in northern India with claims of miraculous healings. However, his recent mass gathering led to a deadly stampede, raising questions about the influence and safety of such godmen. Sociologists explain their popularity among the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:20 IST
Miracle Man or Myth? The Controversial Rise of Bhole Baba
Bhole Baba

In a tale that has captivated northern India, Bhole Baba, a former police officer turned spiritual guide, has gained a massive following with claims of miraculous healings. Ramkumari, an 85-year-old woman, asserted that a mere pat on the back from Baba made her kidney stone vanish. Stories like hers have significantly boosted Baba's popularity in India's northern states.

However, a recent gathering addressed by this 'godman' resulted in one of the deadliest stampedes in Indian history, killing 121 people. Bhole Baba, born Suraj Pal Singh Jatav, abandoned his job as a policeman in 2000, claiming divine powers. Despite his controversial rise, Baba has amassed followers across several states and counts among other famous gurus who've influenced millions, albeit with mixed legacies.

Sociologists like Dipti Ranjan Sahu and Surinder Singh Jodhka explain the appeal of such figures among the poor and underprivileged, emphasizing the hope they offer in times of economic and social insecurity. Despite the tragedies and controversies, Bhole Baba, now formally known as Narayan Sakar Hari, remains a significant figure in India's spiritual landscape.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024