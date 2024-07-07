Miracle Man or Myth? The Controversial Rise of Bhole Baba

In a tale that has captivated northern India, Bhole Baba, a former police officer turned spiritual guide, has gained a massive following with claims of miraculous healings. Ramkumari, an 85-year-old woman, asserted that a mere pat on the back from Baba made her kidney stone vanish. Stories like hers have significantly boosted Baba's popularity in India's northern states.

However, a recent gathering addressed by this 'godman' resulted in one of the deadliest stampedes in Indian history, killing 121 people. Bhole Baba, born Suraj Pal Singh Jatav, abandoned his job as a policeman in 2000, claiming divine powers. Despite his controversial rise, Baba has amassed followers across several states and counts among other famous gurus who've influenced millions, albeit with mixed legacies.

Sociologists like Dipti Ranjan Sahu and Surinder Singh Jodhka explain the appeal of such figures among the poor and underprivileged, emphasizing the hope they offer in times of economic and social insecurity. Despite the tragedies and controversies, Bhole Baba, now formally known as Narayan Sakar Hari, remains a significant figure in India's spiritual landscape.

