Shehnaaz Gill's Dream Realized at Star-Studded Bieber Performance

Shehnaaz Gill couldn't contain her excitement as Justin Bieber performed live at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The international star delivered an enthralling performance, marking a dream come true for the actor-singer. Shehnaaz shared her elation on social media, capturing moments from the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:30 IST
Justin Bieber and Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was visibly ecstatic as her long-held dream of watching international sensation Justin Bieber perform live came true during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The 'Baby' hitmaker, who recently visited India for the high-profile wedding, shared numerous images and videos from the extravagant event.

One photo captured Shehnaaz cheering enthusiastically from the front row. Sharing this moment on her Instagram Story, Shehnaaz expressed her joy, writing, 'Dream come true' followed by a red heart emoji.

In another post, Shehnaaz posted a video clip of Bieber's performance, exclaiming, 'Guys, Justin Bieber bilkul mere samne hoga, oh my god!' (Justin Bieber right in front of me, oh my god!).

Justin Bieber touched down in India early Friday, making his way to the sangeet that same evening. Following his electrifying performance, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, departing from the country.

Dressed in his quintessential casual attire, Bieber engaged the audience with hits like 'Baby', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', and 'Sorry', ensuring an unforgettable night for all attendees. The Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities have been nothing short of grand, setting the stage for the main wedding ceremonies on July 12 and 13, featuring the auspicious Shubh Vivah and Shubh Aashirwad.

The celebrations have been rich with traditional rituals and cultural ceremonies, encouraging guests to adorn Indian attire and partake in customs. (ANI).

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

