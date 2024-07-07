Left Menu

‘Kill’ Thrills Box Office with Rs 3.55 Crore, Smashes Records

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller 'Kill' has earned Rs 3.55 crore in two days. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is labeled as India's most violent. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, and had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Updated: 07-07-2024 16:54 IST
Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller 'Kill' has garnered Rs 3.55 crore within just two days of its release, the producers announced on Sunday.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the Hindi movie is touted as the 'most violent film made out of India'. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, 'Kill' hit theaters last Friday.

Dharma Productions disclosed the movie's latest box office performance via its official X page, with a posted that read, 'This Kill Train Goes Off the Charts 3.55 cr.'

The movie follows Indian Army commando Amrit, played by Lakshya, who finds himself fighting to save his love, Tulika, portrayed by Maniktala, aboard a hijacked train. The film also had a favorable world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

