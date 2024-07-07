Mamata Banerjee Leads West Bengal's Vibrant Rath Yatra Celebrations

West Bengal celebrated Rath Yatra on Sunday with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participating actively in the festival, paying obeisance to Lord Jagannath.

Banerjee pulled the ropes of the deity's chariot at the ISKCON Rath Yatra and emphasized unity among all religions. She also performed 'arati' and offered prayers to the deities.

The festival saw chariots with idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra pulled across various locations, with the largest gatherings in Kolkata and Hooghly's Mahesh.

Despite the rain, thousands of devotees participated, dancing and chanting 'Jai Jagannath' along with ISKCON monks. Banerjee noted that the Rath Yatra also brings numerous fairs, especially in rural areas, offering joyrides and customary snacks like jalebis and fried papad.

She announced that a replica of Puri's Jagannath temple in Digha will be inaugurated after Durga Puja and will host Rath Yatra from next year. Dance performances were part of the festivities before the chariots were pulled through Kolkata's streets, ultimately stationed at Maidan for darshan for the following eight days.

