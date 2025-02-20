Tragic Triple Homicide in Kolkata: Unraveling the Mystery

A tragic incident in Kolkata has unfolded as a post-mortem examination on two women and a teenage girl, found dead in a house, determined they were murdered. This revelation dismisses initial speculations of suicide, as confirmed by a Kolkata police officer.

The victims, part of a family, were discovered dead, each in separate rooms of their house. Meanwhile, two brothers, the husbands of the deceased, were injured in a car crash and informed the police about the deaths at their home, suggesting a possible connection.

Autopsies revealed that the women suffered ante-mortem injuries, while the minor girl died from poisoning. With financial struggles in the family's tannery business and misleading claims of suicide by the brothers, police suspect their involvement and have lodged a murder case against unidentified persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)