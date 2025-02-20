Tragic Triple Homicide in Kolkata: Unraveling the Mystery
A post-mortem on two women and a teenage girl found murdered in Kolkata revealed they died from ante-mortem injuries and poisoning, dismissing initial suicide speculations. Police suspect the involvement of the women's husbands, who were in a car accident, as they reported financial struggles.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident in Kolkata has unfolded as a post-mortem examination on two women and a teenage girl, found dead in a house, determined they were murdered. This revelation dismisses initial speculations of suicide, as confirmed by a Kolkata police officer.
The victims, part of a family, were discovered dead, each in separate rooms of their house. Meanwhile, two brothers, the husbands of the deceased, were injured in a car crash and informed the police about the deaths at their home, suggesting a possible connection.
Autopsies revealed that the women suffered ante-mortem injuries, while the minor girl died from poisoning. With financial struggles in the family's tannery business and misleading claims of suicide by the brothers, police suspect their involvement and have lodged a murder case against unidentified persons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Escalates: Delhi Police Files FIRs Against AAP Amid Election Tensions
Outrage Erupts After Police Assault Family in Mistaken Identity Incident
Tragic Discovery: Police Guard's Body Found in Kolkata Court
Family Injured in Alleged Police Assault Sparks Outrage
Controversy Surrounds Sri Lankan Government's Investigation tactics