Arunachal CM Pays Tribute to 1962 War Heroes at Nyukmadung Memorial

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited the Nyukmadung War Memorial near Dirang in West Kameng district, paying floral tributes to the heroes of the 1962 Sino-India war. On Sunday, Khandu laid a wreath in honour of the war martyrs.

''Visited the Nyukmadung War Memorial to pay tribute to the brave heroes of the 1962 war. Their valour and sacrifice will continue to inspire us all,'' Khandu posted on X, a social media platform.

The chief minister also took the opportunity to inspect the ongoing construction of a cultural and heritage museum at the memorial site. This project is a collaborative effort between the 16th Madras Regiment, the 46th Infantry Brigade, and the Indian Institute of Heritage (IIH).

''The museum will not only chronicle the events and bravery of the 1962 war but also showcase local cultural and historical artefacts. I have suggested that the collection include items from all tribes of Arunachal to truly reflect the diverse heritage of our state,'' Khandu added.

The museum is expected to highlight the contributions of local heroes who aided the army during the 1962 war, ensuring their stories are preserved and honoured. Khandu praised the efforts of the Nyukmadung-based 16th Madras Regiment, 46th Infantry Brigade, and IIH.

''Today, I proudly join my voice with the valiant soldiers of the Madras Regiment in shouting their legendary war cry: 'Veer Madrassi, Adi Kollu, Adi Kollu, Adi Kollu!' Salute to their bravery, sacrifice, and dedication to our nation. Jai Hind!,'' Khandu shared in a video clip.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)