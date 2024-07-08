M Night Shyamalan Pitches 'Trap' as 'The Silence Of The Lambs' at a Taylor Swift Concert

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan is bringing an innovative twist to his upcoming suspense thriller 'Trap'. The film revolves around a serial killer, portrayed by Josh Hartnett, attempting to dodge a trap at a pop concert he attends with his teenage daughter.

Shyamalan drew inspiration from a real-life 1985 sting operation where U.S. Marshals and DC Metro Police lured fugitives to an NFL game with free tickets.

In an interview with Empire, Shyamalan explained that 'Trap' not only delivers a gripping mystery but also an authentic concert experience. He pitched the film as, "What if 'The Silence Of The Lambs' happened at a Taylor Swift concert?" His daughter Saleka, who plays pop singer Lady Raven, adds a personal touch to the film.

The filmmaker, known for 'The Sixth Sense' and 'The Village', directed an actual concert for the movie, emphasizing his belief in 'cinema as windows within windows'. Shyamalan aims to create original content, urging the industry towards unique storytelling.

