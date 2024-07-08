Left Menu

M Night Shyamalan Pitches 'Trap' as 'The Silence Of The Lambs' at a Taylor Swift Concert

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's new thriller 'Trap' centers on a serial killer who tries to evade capture at a pop concert. The film includes a real concert experience, akin to 'The Silence Of The Lambs' set at a Taylor Swift event. Shyamalan emphasizes the value of original storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:41 IST
Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan is bringing an innovative twist to his upcoming suspense thriller 'Trap'. The film revolves around a serial killer, portrayed by Josh Hartnett, attempting to dodge a trap at a pop concert he attends with his teenage daughter.

Shyamalan drew inspiration from a real-life 1985 sting operation where U.S. Marshals and DC Metro Police lured fugitives to an NFL game with free tickets.

In an interview with Empire, Shyamalan explained that 'Trap' not only delivers a gripping mystery but also an authentic concert experience. He pitched the film as, "What if 'The Silence Of The Lambs' happened at a Taylor Swift concert?" His daughter Saleka, who plays pop singer Lady Raven, adds a personal touch to the film.

The filmmaker, known for 'The Sixth Sense' and 'The Village', directed an actual concert for the movie, emphasizing his belief in 'cinema as windows within windows'. Shyamalan aims to create original content, urging the industry towards unique storytelling.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

