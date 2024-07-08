Triptii Dimri Shines in Sunlit Snap Amid 'Bad Newz' Promotions

Actress Triptii Dimri, currently promoting her upcoming film 'Bad Newz' with co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, has shared a sunlit picture featuring her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant. The photograph, posted on her Instagram Stories, shows the pair aboard a motorboat with friends.

The image, captured at an undisclosed location, highlights a cheerful moment of togetherness in the bright sun. 'Bad Newz', directed by Anand Tiwari, delves into the comedic and touching narrative of heteropaternal superfecundation, portraying the chaotic and humorous journey of unexpected fatherhood.

The recently released trailer showcases Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk navigating the uncharted territory of sudden fatherhood, while Triptii Dimri adds to the comic mix. The film promises a refreshing take on the genre, blending emotional depth with humor. 'Bad Newz' is a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz' and is slated to release on July 19.

Meanwhile, Triptii, who has risen to fame with roles in films like 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul', and 'Animal', will also appear in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the third installment of the popular franchise stars Vidya Balan and is set to premiere during Diwali 2024.

