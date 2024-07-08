Left Menu

Triptii Dimri Shines in Sunlit Snap Amid 'Bad Newz' Promotions

Actress Triptii Dimri shares a sunlit picture with rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant amidst promotions for her film 'Bad Newz'. The film's trailer reveals a humorous take on unexpected fatherhood, starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists. 'Bad Newz' hits theatres on July 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:22 IST
Triptii Dimri Shines in Sunlit Snap Amid 'Bad Newz' Promotions
Triptii Dimri with rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant (image source: instagram/tripti_dimri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Triptii Dimri, currently promoting her upcoming film 'Bad Newz' with co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, has shared a sunlit picture featuring her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant. The photograph, posted on her Instagram Stories, shows the pair aboard a motorboat with friends.

The image, captured at an undisclosed location, highlights a cheerful moment of togetherness in the bright sun. 'Bad Newz', directed by Anand Tiwari, delves into the comedic and touching narrative of heteropaternal superfecundation, portraying the chaotic and humorous journey of unexpected fatherhood.

The recently released trailer showcases Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk navigating the uncharted territory of sudden fatherhood, while Triptii Dimri adds to the comic mix. The film promises a refreshing take on the genre, blending emotional depth with humor. 'Bad Newz' is a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz' and is slated to release on July 19.

Meanwhile, Triptii, who has risen to fame with roles in films like 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul', and 'Animal', will also appear in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the third installment of the popular franchise stars Vidya Balan and is set to premiere during Diwali 2024.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024