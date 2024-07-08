Left Menu

Leonardo DiCaprio Honors Late 'Titanic' Producer Jon Landau

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet paid tribute to 'Titanic' producer Jon Landau, who passed away last week. DiCaprio hailed Landau's kindness and leadership, while Winslet praised his compassion and support. Landau was known for his work on blockbusters like 'Titanic' and 'Avatar'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:37 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio remembered producer Jon Landau (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  United States

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has paid tribute to 'Titanic' producer Jon Landau, who passed away last week. In a statement to Deadline, DiCaprio remembered Jon as an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic individual, emphasizing his desire to positively impact everyone he met. 'His legacy and leadership will live on forever. My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed,' DiCaprio expressed.

A day prior, DiCaprio's 'Titanic' co-star Kate Winslet also paid homage to Jon, describing him as 'the kindest and best of men.' She highlighted his compassion and talent for nurturing creative teams. Landau was known for his long-term producing partnership with James Cameron, contributing to blockbuster films like 'Titanic' and 'Avatar'.

Born in New York on July 23, 1960, Jon Landau hailed from a family deeply entrenched in film production. His parents, Ely A. Landau and Edie Landau, were movie house owners and film producers. Jon earned his first producer credit with Paramount's Campus Man in 1987 before co-producing Disney hits such as 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' and 'Dick Tracy'. At the time of his death, Landau was actively involved in the making of the 'Avatar' sequels.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

