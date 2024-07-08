Leonardo DiCaprio Honors Late 'Titanic' Producer Jon Landau

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has paid tribute to 'Titanic' producer Jon Landau, who passed away last week. In a statement to Deadline, DiCaprio remembered Jon as an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic individual, emphasizing his desire to positively impact everyone he met. 'His legacy and leadership will live on forever. My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed,' DiCaprio expressed.

A day prior, DiCaprio's 'Titanic' co-star Kate Winslet also paid homage to Jon, describing him as 'the kindest and best of men.' She highlighted his compassion and talent for nurturing creative teams. Landau was known for his long-term producing partnership with James Cameron, contributing to blockbuster films like 'Titanic' and 'Avatar'.

Born in New York on July 23, 1960, Jon Landau hailed from a family deeply entrenched in film production. His parents, Ely A. Landau and Edie Landau, were movie house owners and film producers. Jon earned his first producer credit with Paramount's Campus Man in 1987 before co-producing Disney hits such as 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' and 'Dick Tracy'. At the time of his death, Landau was actively involved in the making of the 'Avatar' sequels.

