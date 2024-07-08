Left Menu

Rohit Saraf Shares Glimpse From 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Sets, Teases Future Projects

Rohit Saraf shared a sneak peek from his new film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. As the movie gears up for an April 2025 release, fans were also excited to learn about his upcoming projects including 'Thug Life' and 'Mismatched Season 3'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:40 IST
Rohit Saraf Shares Glimpse From 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Sets, Teases Future Projects
Rohit Saraf (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rohit Saraf gave fans an inside look at the making of his new romantic movie 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' in Mumbai. Using Instagram Stories, Saraf posted an image of the film's clapboard, creating buzz among his followers.

The actor's post was accompanied by tags mentioning co-stars and crew, including Shashank Khaitan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar. Days earlier, Dhawan had also shared his own behind-the-scenes moment, thanking co-star Sanya Malhotra for a cup of tea while he watched a scene unfold.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and features an ensemble cast. The film is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025. Meanwhile, Saraf's career is bustling as he is set to join the cast of 'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam, while still garnering accolades for his role in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound.'

In a statement, a source close to Saraf revealed that he has already begun shooting for 'Thug Life,' set to wrap up by August 2024 with a targeted release in December. The film, co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and music by AR Rahman.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024