Rohit Saraf Shares Glimpse From 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Sets, Teases Future Projects

Actor Rohit Saraf gave fans an inside look at the making of his new romantic movie 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' in Mumbai. Using Instagram Stories, Saraf posted an image of the film's clapboard, creating buzz among his followers.

The actor's post was accompanied by tags mentioning co-stars and crew, including Shashank Khaitan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar. Days earlier, Dhawan had also shared his own behind-the-scenes moment, thanking co-star Sanya Malhotra for a cup of tea while he watched a scene unfold.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and features an ensemble cast. The film is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025. Meanwhile, Saraf's career is bustling as he is set to join the cast of 'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam, while still garnering accolades for his role in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound.'

In a statement, a source close to Saraf revealed that he has already begun shooting for 'Thug Life,' set to wrap up by August 2024 with a targeted release in December. The film, co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and music by AR Rahman.

