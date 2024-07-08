Alia Bhatt Celebrates Neetu Kapoor's 66th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, on her 66th birthday. Alia's Instagram story featured a picture of her mother, Soni Razdan, alongside the birthday celebrant Neetu Kapoor.

Twinning in elegant white, Neetu and Soni posed together as Alia added a festive birthday cap emoji on Neetu's head. She captioned it, 'Happy Birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace, and all things fashion..love you to the moon & back.'

Neetu Kapoor, who celebrated in the Swiss mountains with daughter Riddhima Kapoor, re-shared Alia's post, writing, 'Love you too.' In a video posted by Riddhima, Neetu is seen celebrating with dessert as her family sings to her. Riddhima also shared moments of the family enjoying a bubbly toast, captioned, 'Just us girls enjoying our bubbly. Love and only love. Happy birthday my mommykins.'

Neetu Kapoor began acting at eight and starred in numerous hits alongside late husband Rishi Kapoor. The couple's iconic on-screen and off-screen romance inspired many. Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020, and Neetu focused on her family until her recent return to the silver screen with 'Jugjugg Jeeyo.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)