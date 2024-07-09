Odisha Government to Reopen Puri Jagannath Temple Treasury After 46 Years

A high-level committee tasked with overseeing the creation of an inventory of valuable items in the Puri Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' has decided to recommend that the Odisha government reopen the treasury's inner chamber on July 14, a panel member announced on Tuesday.

The decision came during a meeting of committee members held in Puri. 'We have unanimously decided that the committee would request the government to reopen the inner chamber of the 'Ratna Bhandar' on July 14,' said Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the panel.

The treasury was last opened 46 years ago in 1978. The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), who serves as the panel's member convenor, was directed to produce the duplicate key of the 'Ratna Bhandar' at the meeting, Rath said.

The SJTA administration was unable to produce the key due to the Rath Yatra festival. The administrator must now submit the key on July 14, Rath noted, adding that if the duplicate key fails, the lock will be broken.

Detailed discussions were held on several standard operating procedures (SOPs) necessary for making an inventory of ornaments and repairing the 'Ratna Bhandar.' As per protocol, meeting minutes will be forwarded to the temple managing committee, which will then send them to the government for approval, Rath explained.

The reopening of the temple treasury had been a significant political issue during the recently concluded elections, with the BJP pledging to reopen the 'Ratna Bhandar' if elected. A consensus was reached on shifting the ornaments and other valuable items of Lord Jagannath to a designated place within the temple premises during repair work.

The inventory-making process is time-consuming and requires the state government to provide all necessary logistic support, Rath stated. The nature, character, and weight of the ornaments will be examined.

SOPs will be prepared and sent to the government for approval after considering input from all panel members, Rath said, ensuring that temple rituals and darshan are not disrupted.

