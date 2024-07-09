Left Menu

Brenda Biya Comes Out as Lesbian, Aims to Inspire Change in Cameroon

Brenda Biya, daughter of Cameroon's President Paul Biya, publicly came out as a lesbian to bring attention to the country's anti-LGBT laws. By sharing her story, she hopes to inspire change and support others facing similar struggles. Although her father has not commented, she is determined to push for legislative reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:35 IST
Brenda Biya Comes Out as Lesbian, Aims to Inspire Change in Cameroon

Brenda Biya, the daughter of Cameroon's long-serving president, has publicly come out as a lesbian with hopes of influencing the country's strict anti-LGBT laws.

Brenda, who resides between the U.S. and Switzerland, disclosed her sexuality on Instagram on June 30. In an interview with Le Parisien, Brenda, 27, admitted she had not informed her family before posting a photo of her and her girlfriend kissing. She expressed her desire to bring hope and solidarity to others in similar predicaments.

Same-sex relations in Cameroon are punishable by up to five years in prison. President Paul Biya, 91, has yet to address his daughter's revelation. Brenda emphasized that these laws predate her father's tenure, but she is optimistic about initiating less severe reforms. Cameroonian LGBT activist Bandy Kiki endorsed Biya's bravery and highlighted the disproportionate impact of anti-LGBT laws on impoverished individuals in Cameroon.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024