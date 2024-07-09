Brenda Biya Comes Out as Lesbian, Aims to Inspire Change in Cameroon

Brenda Biya, the daughter of Cameroon's long-serving president, has publicly come out as a lesbian with hopes of influencing the country's strict anti-LGBT laws.

Brenda, who resides between the U.S. and Switzerland, disclosed her sexuality on Instagram on June 30. In an interview with Le Parisien, Brenda, 27, admitted she had not informed her family before posting a photo of her and her girlfriend kissing. She expressed her desire to bring hope and solidarity to others in similar predicaments.

Same-sex relations in Cameroon are punishable by up to five years in prison. President Paul Biya, 91, has yet to address his daughter's revelation. Brenda emphasized that these laws predate her father's tenure, but she is optimistic about initiating less severe reforms. Cameroonian LGBT activist Bandy Kiki endorsed Biya's bravery and highlighted the disproportionate impact of anti-LGBT laws on impoverished individuals in Cameroon.

