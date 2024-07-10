Alec Baldwin's Courtroom Showdown: The Revolver that Triggered Hollywood's Legal Drama

The inner workings of a Colt .45 'Peacemaker' revolver, a symbol of the American Wild West, have taken center stage in Alec Baldwin's trial for the fatal 2021 shooting of 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In a Santa Fe courtroom, Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, observed as lawyers questioned 70 potential jurors on Tuesday, focusing on their knowledge of the case and views on gun experts. This marks the beginning of the jury selection process.

Presiding Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer aims to impanel a jury and commence the trial on Wednesday, nearly three years after Baldwin pointed his gun at Hutchins during a movie shoot about 20 miles southwest of Santa Fe. The shooting, marking Hollywood's first on-set fatality in three decades, briefly sparked calls to end the use of real firearms on sets.

Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial, taking place in downtown Santa Fe, is set to last eight days, concluding by July 19. Notably, the trial is unique as there is minimal precedent for prosecuting an actor over an on-set death. If found guilty, the '30 Rock' actor faces up to 18 months in prison. In March, 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted of manslaughter for mistakenly loading a live round into Baldwin's gun. Gutierrez received an 18-month sentence.

In a December 2021 interview, Baldwin told ABC News he didn't pull the trigger, leading prosecutors and defense lawyers to delve into forensic firearms testing. An FBI analysis concluded the gun wouldn't fire at full cock without the trigger being pulled. Baldwin's legal team argued last year the gun had been modified to fire without a trigger pull. Legal experts believe proving Baldwin's criminal negligence will be challenging for the prosecution.

State Prosecutor Morrissey will attempt to portray Baldwin as irresponsible on set. However, Baldwin's producer role was recently deemed unconnected to Hutchins' death, weakening the prosecution's case. The trial continues with significant attention on the modified revolver and the responsibilities of the film's firearms safety protocols.

