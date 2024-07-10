Baaya Design's 'The Great Upgrade' Sale: Transforming Spaces with Indian Artisanal Brilliance
Baaya Design, an independent Mumbai-based design studio, is transitioning its flagship store into an Experience Center. The studio is holding 'The Great Upgrade' Sale offering discounts up to 50%. Founded by Shibani Dasgupta Jain, Baaya focuses on bespoke art projects, collaborating with top architects. The sale ends on July 21.
Baaya Design, a longstanding independent design studio in Mumbai, is undergoing an exciting transformation. The 15-year-old studio, renowned for its integration of India's artisanal traditions in its art creations, is set to reinvent its flagship store at Raghuvanshi Mills into a unique Experience Center.
In the lead-up to this transformation, Baaya is hosting 'The Great Upgrade' Sale, featuring up to 50% discounts on handcrafted home decor, furniture, paintings, and more. This sale, which ends on July 21, presents a notable flat 50% discount for purchases exceeding ₹50,000.
Under the guidance of CEO and Founder Shibani Dasgupta Jain, Baaya is evolving towards design-led bespoke projects for public spaces, corporates, and high-end homes. The studio's notable projects include installations at Lucknow Airport and IIMA. The Experience Center aims to create collaborative spaces for architects and designers.
