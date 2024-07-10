Left Menu

Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Filming for Action Thriller 'Deva'

Actor Pooja Hegde has finished shooting for the action thriller movie 'Deva', co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is set to release on October 11. Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, the story follows a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:11 IST
Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Filming for Action Thriller 'Deva'
Pooja Hegde
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pooja Hegde has completed filming for the upcoming action thriller 'Deva', which also stars Shahid Kapoor.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', the movie is set for a theatrical release on October 11.

The production, a collaboration between Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, was announced as wrapped on Instagram by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. 'And #ThatsAWrap on #DEVA! A thrilling action-packed adventure coming your way real soon!' the post read.

'Deva' follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer tasked with investigating a high-profile case. As the officer delves deeper, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

In addition to 'Deva', Pooja Hegde will star alongside Suriya in his 44th film and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's 'Sanki'.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024