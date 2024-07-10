Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Filming for Action Thriller 'Deva'

Actor Pooja Hegde has completed filming for the upcoming action thriller 'Deva', which also stars Shahid Kapoor.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', the movie is set for a theatrical release on October 11.

The production, a collaboration between Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, was announced as wrapped on Instagram by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. 'And #ThatsAWrap on #DEVA! A thrilling action-packed adventure coming your way real soon!' the post read.

'Deva' follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer tasked with investigating a high-profile case. As the officer delves deeper, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

In addition to 'Deva', Pooja Hegde will star alongside Suriya in his 44th film and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's 'Sanki'.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)