Ellen Pompeo Returns to 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 21

Ellen Pompeo will return as Dr. Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21, featuring in at least seven episodes. After focusing on other projects, Pompeo's return has excited fans. Creator Shonda Rhimes emphasizes Meredith Grey's indispensable role in the show's enduring success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:00 IST
Ellen Pompeo Returns to 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 21
In a major development for fans of 'Grey's Anatomy,' Ellen Pompeo is set to reprise her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the upcoming season 21. The star, who also serves as an executive producer, will appear in at least seven episodes, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Pompeo's increased screen time follows periodic absences in previous seasons due to her commitments to other projects. Recently, she starred in and produced the Hulu limited series 'Natalia.' With that project nearing completion, Pompeo is now more available for 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Her return is significant, given her character's pivotal role in the nearly two-decade-long series. Despite a temporary departure from Grey Sloan Memorial, Meredith Grey maintained her presence through voiceover narration, underscoring her importance to the show. Shonda Rhimes, the show's creator, has affirmed that 'Grey's Anatomy' would not continue without Meredith Grey.

Though Rhimes is less involved in daily operations, she remains a guiding force, offering her expertise to current showrunner Meg Marinis. Reflecting on the show's evolution, Rhimes remains committed to preserving its creative spirit while embracing new developments. Fans eagerly await how Meredith Grey's story will unfold in the new season. The premiere date for season 21 has yet to be announced.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

