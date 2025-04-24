Left Menu

India Responds to Pahalgam Terror Attack with Diplomatic Measures

Indian Army Chief visits Srinagar post-Pahalgam terror attack; 26 killed. Nationwide protests demand action against Pakistan. India suspends diplomatic agreements, including the Indus Waters Treaty, and reduces High Commission staff. An all-party meeting led by Defence Minister is set to discuss further measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:39 IST
General Upendra Dwivedi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, will visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on April 25 to evaluate the security scenario after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Senior military commanders, including the 15 Corps head and Rashtriya Rifles leaders, are slated to brief him on ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the Valley and security arrangements along the Line of Control.

Tuesday's attack by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, marking one of the deadliest assaults in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident, which claimed 40 CRPF jawans. Following the tragedy, widespread protests across India have called for tougher action against Pakistan, accused of being complicit in the attack.

In response, the Indian government has implemented a series of diplomatic countermeasures. These include shutting down the Integrated Check Post at Attari, pausing the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing staff in both countries' High Commissions, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared Persona Non Grata. An all-party meeting, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is scheduled for Thursday to deliberate on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

