End of an Era: Jamie Vardy Bids Farewell to Leicester City

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will leave the club after their relegation at the end of the season. Vardy, famed for leading Leicester to the 2015-16 Premier League title, scored 198 goals for the team. His departure marks the end of a remarkable era in Leicester's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:39 IST
End of an Era: Jamie Vardy Bids Farewell to Leicester City

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season following their relegation, concluding an illustrious career that saw him rise from non-league football to becoming one of Leicester's all-time greats.

Vardy, signed from fifth-tier Fleetwood Town in 2012 for one million pounds, became the modern-day icon of Leicester, tallying a total of 198 goals in all competitions. His standout achievement was leading the team to an improbable Premier League title in 2015-16, defying 5,000-1 odds.

Reflecting on his 13-year journey with the club, Vardy expressed sadness over the decision but felt it was the right time to bow out. Despite the team's current struggles, Vardy remains optimistic about Leicester's future while cherishing his unforgettable memories and contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

