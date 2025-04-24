Left Menu

Unlocking Financial Freedom: A Guide to Credit Scores and Loan Eligibility

Understanding credit scores is crucial before applying for loans. These scores help lenders assess the borrower's creditworthiness, influencing loan approval and terms. Regular score checks can reveal errors in credit reports. Various Indian credit bureaus offer this service, providing crucial tools for financial decision-making and improved credit management.

Updated: 24-04-2025 17:40 IST
Before stepping into the world of loans, it's imperative to grasp the essence of credit scores, a critical factor in determining one's loan eligibility and terms. This three-digit number serves as a reflection of one's credit health, guiding lenders in assessing risk and repayment likelihood.

In India, the Reserve Bank of India authorizes four major credit bureaus—TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, and CRIF High Mark. Each provides scores ranging from 300 to 900, aiding both individuals and financial institutions in making informed decisions with additional tools like fraud detection and risk analysis.

Applications like OneScore are revolutionizing credit management by offering users ad-free, regular credit score updates, and tailored insights. With features such as 'Score Planner' and bill reminders, OneScore not only helps improve credit scores but also facilitates easy access to loans once eligibility criteria are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

