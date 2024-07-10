Left Menu

Jennifer Lawrence Joins A24's Adaptation of 'Why Don't You Love Me?'

Jennifer Lawrence teams up with A24 to star and produce the film adaptation of Paul B Rainey's graphic novel 'Why Don't You Love Me?' This marks another collaboration for Lawrence and A24 after projects like 'The Wives.' The screenplay is penned by Robert Funke, known for 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:54 IST
Jennifer Lawrence Joins A24's Adaptation of 'Why Don't You Love Me?'
Jennifer Lawrence (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jennifer Lawrence is set to expand her creative footprint with A24, as the acclaimed studio announced her involvement in the upcoming adaptation of Paul B Rainey's graphic novel 'Why Don't You Love Me?' Lawrence will not only star in the film but also take on the producer's role, according to Deadline.

The announcement marks A24's latest collaboration with Lawrence, following their joint venture on projects like 'The Wives,' a Real Housewives-inspired murder mystery co-produced by Apple Studios. 'Why Don't You Love Me?' is based on Rainey's 2023 graphic novel, which explores the comedic complexities of a couple navigating the challenges of their relationship while grappling with surreal elements in their reality.

According to Deadline, the adaptation will be penned by Robert Funke, known for his work on the dark comedy series 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida.' Producers on the film include Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver, alongside Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Emily Hildner for Square Peg, in collaboration with A24.

Rainey himself will serve as executive producer, as per Deadline. Lawrence's recent career highlights include a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Sony's 'No Hard Feelings.'

Her recent partnership projects with Apple Studios also include the documentary 'Bread & Roses,' where she served as a producer, shedding light on the experiences of Afghan women under Taliban rule. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024