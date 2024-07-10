Jennifer Lawrence Joins A24's Adaptation of 'Why Don't You Love Me?'

Actor Jennifer Lawrence is set to expand her creative footprint with A24, as the acclaimed studio announced her involvement in the upcoming adaptation of Paul B Rainey's graphic novel 'Why Don't You Love Me?' Lawrence will not only star in the film but also take on the producer's role, according to Deadline.

The announcement marks A24's latest collaboration with Lawrence, following their joint venture on projects like 'The Wives,' a Real Housewives-inspired murder mystery co-produced by Apple Studios. 'Why Don't You Love Me?' is based on Rainey's 2023 graphic novel, which explores the comedic complexities of a couple navigating the challenges of their relationship while grappling with surreal elements in their reality.

According to Deadline, the adaptation will be penned by Robert Funke, known for his work on the dark comedy series 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida.' Producers on the film include Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver, alongside Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Emily Hildner for Square Peg, in collaboration with A24.

Rainey himself will serve as executive producer, as per Deadline. Lawrence's recent career highlights include a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Sony's 'No Hard Feelings.'

Her recent partnership projects with Apple Studios also include the documentary 'Bread & Roses,' where she served as a producer, shedding light on the experiences of Afghan women under Taliban rule. (ANI)

