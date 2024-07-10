Kajaria Ceramics Launches Powerful Women Empowerment Campaign Featuring Top Athletes

Kajaria Ceramics, India's leading tile manufacturer, has launched a compelling campaign to honor women empowerment and excellence in sports. As the world prepares for a major sporting event, Kajaria's initiative highlights three inspirational Indian athletes who have shattered barriers and paved the way for future generations.

The campaign features World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, Commonwealth Gold Medalist shooter Manu Bhaker, and Commonwealth Games gold medalist table tennis player Manika Batra. This impactful campaign will be introduced through a high-engagement digital film, supported by widespread Print, POS, and Digital promotions.

This initiative is a homage to the strength, resilience, and determination of women who have overcome significant challenges to achieve greatness. Kajaria aims to inspire women to believe in their abilities, promote gender equality, and confront societal stereotypes. Rishi Kajaria, Joint Managing Director at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, emphasized the company's commitment to women empowerment and the importance of celebrating fearless women on a global stage. Kajaria Ceramics, with its innovative products and cutting-edge technology, has established itself as India's No. 1 tile brand, enhancing millions of homes nationwide.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)