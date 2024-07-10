Rajasthan's Temples to Shine During Festivals: Rs 13 Crore Allocated

In an ambitious move to boost religious tourism and cultural heritage, Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced in the state Budget that Rs 13 crore will be allocated for special programmes in 600 temples during festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Shivratri, and Ramnavami.

'To enable common people to celebrate various festivals with full joy and devotion, it is proposed to organize special decorations and aarti programmes on these occasions in about 600 temples,' Kumari said. 'Rs 13 crore will be spent on this initiative,' she added, highlighting that various development works will also be carried out in these religious places.

Building on development models from Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath, Kumari announced that Rs 100 crore will be allocated to the development of the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district. This temple attracts lakhs of devotees annually from various states.

To further bolster tourism, Kumari introduced a new tourism policy and announced the formation of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Board. The proposed Rajasthan Tourism Infrastructure and Capacity Building Fund will facilitate works worth Rs 5,000 crore during the tenure of the current government.

Additional announcements included the establishment of the Rajasthan Heritage Conservation and Development Authority, and Rs 100 crore for development under the Jaipur Walled City Heritage Development Plan. Beautification projects in Vair, Bharatpur, and the inauguration of 'Rajasthan Mandapam' in Jaipur for meetings and conferences were also outlined. An EV-based transport system for religious sites like Pandupole in Sariska and the Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore was announced to enhance visitor convenience.

