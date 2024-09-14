Green Initiative: CIAL Celebrates ICAO's 80th Anniversary by Planting 500 Saplings
Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) celebrated the 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) by planting 500 saplings at its golf course. The event, guided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, was inaugurated by Nagendra Devrari, Senior Commandant of CISF, to promote ecological balance.
- Country:
- India
Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) celebrated the 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) by planting 500 saplings at its golf course on Saturday.
The celebration adhered to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The tree planting ceremony was inaugurated by Nagendra Devrari, Senior Commandant of the CISF, CIAL confirmed in a release.
Devrari, speaking at the event, underscored the significance of such initiatives in fostering ecological balance and expanding the region's green cover. Once matured, the 500 saplings are expected to form a lush green area, enhancing environmental health and providing a peaceful setting for the CIAL Golf Course. The event drew the participation of senior CIAL officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Centre alleges in SC non-cooperation by WB govt in providing logistical support to CISF for security at RG Kar hospital.
Centre Accuses West Bengal of Sabotaging CISF Support at Kolkata Hospital
Centre seeks SC direction to West Bengal govt to extend full cooperation to CISF for providing security at R G Kar Hospital.
Government Alleges West Bengal's 'Unpardonable' Non-Cooperation with CISF in Doctor’s Safety Case
CISF Intercepts Diamonds Worth Rs 60 Lakh at Delhi Airport