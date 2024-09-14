Left Menu

Green Initiative: CIAL Celebrates ICAO's 80th Anniversary by Planting 500 Saplings

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) celebrated the 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) by planting 500 saplings at its golf course. The event, guided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, was inaugurated by Nagendra Devrari, Senior Commandant of CISF, to promote ecological balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:37 IST
Green Initiative: CIAL Celebrates ICAO's 80th Anniversary by Planting 500 Saplings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) celebrated the 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) by planting 500 saplings at its golf course on Saturday.

The celebration adhered to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The tree planting ceremony was inaugurated by Nagendra Devrari, Senior Commandant of the CISF, CIAL confirmed in a release.

Devrari, speaking at the event, underscored the significance of such initiatives in fostering ecological balance and expanding the region's green cover. Once matured, the 500 saplings are expected to form a lush green area, enhancing environmental health and providing a peaceful setting for the CIAL Golf Course. The event drew the participation of senior CIAL officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024