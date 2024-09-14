Green Initiative: CIAL Celebrates ICAO's 80th Anniversary by Planting 500 Saplings

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) celebrated the 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) by planting 500 saplings at its golf course on Saturday.

The celebration adhered to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The tree planting ceremony was inaugurated by Nagendra Devrari, Senior Commandant of the CISF, CIAL confirmed in a release.

Devrari, speaking at the event, underscored the significance of such initiatives in fostering ecological balance and expanding the region's green cover. Once matured, the 500 saplings are expected to form a lush green area, enhancing environmental health and providing a peaceful setting for the CIAL Golf Course. The event drew the participation of senior CIAL officials.

