Unidentified Person Vandalizes Ganesh Idols in Thane Workshop

An unidentified individual destroyed Ganesh idols and stole equipment from a workshop in Thane's Bhiwandi town. The incident caused tension in Padma Nagar, leading to a police presence to control the situation. An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Updated: 14-09-2024 17:19 IST
Unidentified Person Vandalizes Ganesh Idols in Thane Workshop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified person allegedly destroyed Ganesh idols and stole equipment from a workshop in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Padma Nagar locality in Bhiwandi town in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said.

An unidentified person allegedly broke into the workshop, destroyed idols and stole painting equipment. The vandalism came to light on Friday, he said.

An irate crowd later gathered near the workshop and demanded action against the miscreant. The police deployment in the area was stepped up, and senior police officers pacified the people.

The situation was tense but under control, officials of the Bhiwandi police said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 324(2)(3),(4) (mischief) and 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

