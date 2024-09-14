Unidentified Person Vandalizes Ganesh Idols in Thane Workshop

An unidentified person allegedly destroyed Ganesh idols and stole equipment from a workshop in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Padma Nagar locality in Bhiwandi town in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said.

An unidentified person allegedly broke into the workshop, destroyed idols and stole painting equipment. The vandalism came to light on Friday, he said.

An irate crowd later gathered near the workshop and demanded action against the miscreant. The police deployment in the area was stepped up, and senior police officers pacified the people.

The situation was tense but under control, officials of the Bhiwandi police said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 324(2)(3),(4) (mischief) and 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies.)