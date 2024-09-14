Entertainment Headlines: Banksy's Painting Recovered, Sony Eyes Pink Floyd, Disney Dominates Emmys
This summary covers several major entertainment stories including the recovery of Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' painting, Sony's negotiations to purchase Pink Floyd's music rights, Taylor Swift's political endorsement, an auction of Danish Butter King's coin collection, protests at TIFF, fashion shows at London Fashion Week, and upcoming Emmy Awards.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
British street artist Banksy's painting, 'Girl with Balloon', which was stolen from a London gallery, has been recovered. The police announced that two men have been charged with the theft.
Sony Music is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire the music rights of the legendary band Pink Floyd for approximately $500 million, according to the Financial Times. The deal has been complicated by personal differences among band members.
Pop star Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris for the upcoming U.S. elections brings her influence into the political arena, potentially affecting voter turnouts.
The famed 20,000-piece coin collection of Danish butter magnate Lars Emil Bruun, valued at $74 million, is set for auction in Copenhagen. The collection includes coins and medals from the Viking age.
Despite the suspension of the controversial documentary 'Russians at War', protests at the Toronto International Film Festival continue.
London Fashion Week kicked off with Irish designer Paul Costelloe presenting his spring collection with a Parisian fantasy theme. Bora Aksu paid tribute to his mother in his show.
The Emmy Awards are gearing up with the series 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' being top contenders, as Disney is expected to dominate the event.
Pop star Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lesser traffic charge following his summer arrest for failing to obey a stop sign.
Under Dana Walden's leadership, Disney aims for unprecedented Emmy wins this year with its highly-nominated shows.
In Spain, volunteers maintain film sets from 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly', turning them into tourist attractions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
