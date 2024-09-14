Kashmiri Pandits Rally for Justice: Legal Recognition and Election Boycott

A group of migrant Kashmiri Pandits staged a peaceful protest in Delhi on Saturday, calling for a boycott of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and demanding a law to recognize past atrocities against their community.

The protest at Jantar Mantar, organized by Panun Kashmir among other groups, marked ''Martyrs' Day'' to honor Kashmiri Hindus affected by militancy over the past three decades. Various resolutions were passed, asserting that the displaced community would not participate in the upcoming elections as they did not serve the community's aspirations and rights.

Protesters also demanded the immediate enactment of a promised law to ensure legal recognition of atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits. In reference to a BJP manifesto promise, they urged the establishment of a Supreme Court-led commission to investigate the genocide and ensure accountability.

Concluding the rally, participants vowed to continue their fight for justice and recognition of their genocide, and to secure a homeland for the exiled community. The three-phase elections for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are scheduled for September 18, 25, and October 1, with results on October 8.

