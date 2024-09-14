Left Menu

Top Leaders Converge at Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP President JP Nadda, and other top leaders visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival, starting on September 6, continues until Anantha Chaturdashi, celebrating Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Sudesh Dhankhar visit Lalbaugcha Raja(Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday. They offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the renowned site, which attracts thousands of devotees annually during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister JP Nadda also paid his respects at Lalbaugcha Raja. Nadda was joined by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupendra Yadav at 'Varsha', the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to partake in Ganesh Utsav on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chief Minister Shinde's official residence, Varsha Bungalow, to offer his prayers to Lord Ganesha. Shah also made a stop at the home of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The iconic Ganesh idol at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal remains a focal point during the vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers.

September 5 marked the unveiling of this year's Lalbaugcha Raja's first look. Established since 1934, the history of Lalbaugcha Raja is well-documented, with the Kambli family maintaining the idol and its traditions for over 80 years.

Ganesh Chaturthi, starting September 6, is a 10-day festival concluding with Anantha Chaturdashi. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees from India and abroad welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and visit vibrant pandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

