Tragic Onam Festival Incident: Man Dies in Idli Eating Contest

A 49-year-old man lost his life in a tragic incident that occurred during an idli eating contest at Walayar on Saturday. The competition was part of the Onam celebrations organized by a local club.

The deceased, identified as Suresh, choked on the idlis while participating in the event. Despite immediate attempts by onlookers to save him, including extracting the idli, Suresh's condition did not improve.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The Walayar Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)