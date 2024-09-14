Left Menu

Tragic Onam Festival Incident: Man Dies in Idli Eating Contest

A 49-year-old man named Suresh died in Walayar after choking on idlis during an eating contest as part of Onam celebrations. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:00 IST
Tragic Onam Festival Incident: Man Dies in Idli Eating Contest
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A 49-year-old man lost his life in a tragic incident that occurred during an idli eating contest at Walayar on Saturday. The competition was part of the Onam celebrations organized by a local club.

The deceased, identified as Suresh, choked on the idlis while participating in the event. Despite immediate attempts by onlookers to save him, including extracting the idli, Suresh's condition did not improve.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The Walayar Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024