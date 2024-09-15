The Making of a Dictator: Insights from Rajiv Dogra
Rajiv Dogra, in his book 'Autocrats: Charisma, Power, and Their Lives,' explores the unique conditions and psychological traits that facilitate the rise of dictators. He examines real-life examples and emphasizes that not all self-willed leaders become dictators. Dogra delves into the inner lives of these authoritarian figures, highlighting their narcissism, insecurities, and the complex events that led to their rise and sustained their power.
Rajiv Dogra's latest book, 'Autocrats: Charisma, Power, and Their Lives,' delves into the characteristics and situations that allow dictators to rise to power. According to Dogra, not every self-willed leader can become a dictator; it requires a confluence of political instability and personal traits such as narcissism and paranoia.
Dogra supports his thesis with real-life examples, including Muammar Gaddafi and Kim Jong-Un, emphasizing that dictators often emerge not from similar circumstances but through vastly different paths. Gaddafi's rise was marked by his narcissistic appeal, while Kim Jong-Un's was a result of dynastic succession.
Dogra also uncovers the psychological complexities of dictators, noting that despite their public confidence, many suffer from deep-seated insecurities and fears of assassination. The book provides a nuanced understanding of how these leaders maintain their grip on power through a blend of charisma, fear, and political acumen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
