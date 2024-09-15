Left Menu

The Making of a Dictator: Insights from Rajiv Dogra

Rajiv Dogra, in his book 'Autocrats: Charisma, Power, and Their Lives,' explores the unique conditions and psychological traits that facilitate the rise of dictators. He examines real-life examples and emphasizes that not all self-willed leaders become dictators. Dogra delves into the inner lives of these authoritarian figures, highlighting their narcissism, insecurities, and the complex events that led to their rise and sustained their power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 12:56 IST
The Making of a Dictator: Insights from Rajiv Dogra
  • Country:
  • India

Rajiv Dogra's latest book, 'Autocrats: Charisma, Power, and Their Lives,' delves into the characteristics and situations that allow dictators to rise to power. According to Dogra, not every self-willed leader can become a dictator; it requires a confluence of political instability and personal traits such as narcissism and paranoia.

Dogra supports his thesis with real-life examples, including Muammar Gaddafi and Kim Jong-Un, emphasizing that dictators often emerge not from similar circumstances but through vastly different paths. Gaddafi's rise was marked by his narcissistic appeal, while Kim Jong-Un's was a result of dynastic succession.

Dogra also uncovers the psychological complexities of dictators, noting that despite their public confidence, many suffer from deep-seated insecurities and fears of assassination. The book provides a nuanced understanding of how these leaders maintain their grip on power through a blend of charisma, fear, and political acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024