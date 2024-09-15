The Making of a Dictator: Insights from Rajiv Dogra

Rajiv Dogra's latest book, 'Autocrats: Charisma, Power, and Their Lives,' delves into the characteristics and situations that allow dictators to rise to power. According to Dogra, not every self-willed leader can become a dictator; it requires a confluence of political instability and personal traits such as narcissism and paranoia.

Dogra supports his thesis with real-life examples, including Muammar Gaddafi and Kim Jong-Un, emphasizing that dictators often emerge not from similar circumstances but through vastly different paths. Gaddafi's rise was marked by his narcissistic appeal, while Kim Jong-Un's was a result of dynastic succession.

Dogra also uncovers the psychological complexities of dictators, noting that despite their public confidence, many suffer from deep-seated insecurities and fears of assassination. The book provides a nuanced understanding of how these leaders maintain their grip on power through a blend of charisma, fear, and political acumen.

