Innovative Ventures Shine at 13th ChinniKrishnan Awards 2024

Axio BioSolutions, Go Do Good Studio, and Urban Air Labs won the 13th CavinKare - Madras Management Association ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024. The event included a book launch in memory of R ChinniKrishnan and recognized outstanding contributions to technology and sustainability by the awardees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:13 IST
Axio BioSolutions Pvt Ltd, Go Do Good Studio, and Urban Air Labs Pvt Ltd have secured top honors at the 13th edition of the CavinKare - Madras Management Association ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Managing Director and CEO Prabha Narasimhan awarded the entrepreneurs with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each at the ceremony. The event also saw the launch of a book titled 'ChinniKrishnan: Father of The Sachet Revolution,' commemorating the late R ChinniKrishnan, the pioneering force behind CavinKare Pvt Ltd and the sachet revolution.

'We are honored to celebrate individuals whose innovations have sparked creativity and addressed critical real-world challenges,' said Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare Pvt Ltd. 'These awards are a testament to unwavering dedication in addressing societal needs through visionary thinking and entrepreneurial spirit.'

