Innovative Ventures Shine at 13th ChinniKrishnan Awards 2024
Axio BioSolutions, Go Do Good Studio, and Urban Air Labs won the 13th CavinKare - Madras Management Association ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024. The event included a book launch in memory of R ChinniKrishnan and recognized outstanding contributions to technology and sustainability by the awardees.
Axio BioSolutions Pvt Ltd, Go Do Good Studio, and Urban Air Labs Pvt Ltd have secured top honors at the 13th edition of the CavinKare - Madras Management Association ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Managing Director and CEO Prabha Narasimhan awarded the entrepreneurs with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each at the ceremony. The event also saw the launch of a book titled 'ChinniKrishnan: Father of The Sachet Revolution,' commemorating the late R ChinniKrishnan, the pioneering force behind CavinKare Pvt Ltd and the sachet revolution.
'We are honored to celebrate individuals whose innovations have sparked creativity and addressed critical real-world challenges,' said Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare Pvt Ltd. 'These awards are a testament to unwavering dedication in addressing societal needs through visionary thinking and entrepreneurial spirit.'
