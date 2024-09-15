Left Menu

Tragic Bath in Ganga: One Teen Dies, Another Missing

Two 15-year-old boys, Ishaan Biljwan and Deepesh Rawat, went missing while bathing in the Ganga river at Uttarakhand’s ​​​​Pauri Garhwal district. SDRF recovered Ishaan's body while efforts continue to find Deepesh. Both boys were with four friends when swept away due to heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:12 IST
In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, two minor boys were swept away while bathing in the Ganga river at Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, according to police reports. One of the boys, aged 15, was later found dead while the other remains missing.

Authorities reported that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was promptly dispatched to the site to initiate a search and rescue operation. The river was in spate due to recent rains, making the search efforts challenging.

Officials confirmed the recovery of Ishaan Biljwan's body, while the search for Deepesh Rawat continues. Both boys, residents of the Beas Bigha area, were part of a group of six friends who had ventured into the river to bathe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

