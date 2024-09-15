Left Menu

Bengali Filmmakers Unite Against Industry Defamation

Over 50 Bengali filmmakers issued a statement condemning attempts to malign the entire film fraternity following sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent director. They emphasized the importance of not using isolated incidents to defame the community and affirmed their commitment to take legal action against defamatory statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:02 IST
In a unified stand, over 50 filmmakers from the Bengali film industry voiced their collective discontent on Sunday, criticizing efforts to tarnish the entire industry after sexual misconduct allegations were raised against a well-known director.

The Directors' Association of Eastern India (DAEI) recently suspended the accused director, an action which some feared could unfairly malign the wider fraternity. The filmmakers stressed that while stern action should be taken against any guilty party, isolated incidents must not become tools for casting aspersions on the entire community.

Prominent signatories of the statement included Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjan Dutt. They declared their intention to take legal action against any defamatory statements aimed at the Bengali filmmaking community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

